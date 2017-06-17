We've seen Kardashian family dopplegangers before, but now it seems that the Kardashians have become doppelgangers of themselves.
Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself to Instagram on Friday, but the internet couldn't help but notice that she looked exactly like a different Kardashian.
Is it Kourtney? Is it Kim? NO ONE KNOWS!!
That's not true, we do know that it's a photo of Kourtney. But she really does look exactly like her sister. Even Kourtney's Instagram followers had trouble telling which Kardashian was in the photo.
Is this just a simple case of family resemblance, or are the Kardashians all morphing together to form one super-Kardashian? Only time will tell.