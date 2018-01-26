Kourtney Kardashian gets mom shamed for showing too much ass at the beach.

The Kardashians love to show off the bodies they worked hard and paid a lot of money for, almost as much as the internet loves to hate on them for it.

Case-in-point: when Kim's big sis Kourtney recently posed for several saucy Instagram photos while wearing a string bikini on vacation in Mexico, trolls lined up to remind her that she's a MOM and should basically cover her whole body in a caftan and stay inside baking cookies and saying things like "oh boy, mommy needs a glass of wine!"

But judging from the pics, the 38-year-old mom-of-three has no shame in showing a little bum. And nor should she. It's her bum and her choice.

guac is extra A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:18pm PST

And the choice she made is to pose in a string bikini that flaunts her assets. Twice.

mujer feliz A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 25, 2018 at 2:10pm PST

"Mujer feliz," she wrote in the caption. But not all of her followers are very feliz about her decision to display her mom booty to the world. And they let her know.