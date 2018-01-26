Kourtney Kardashian gets mom shamed for showing too much ass at the beach.

The Kardashians love to show off the bodies they worked hard and paid a lot of money for, almost as much as the internet loves to hate on them for it.
Case-in-point: when Kim's big sis Kourtney recently posed for several saucy Instagram photos while wearing a string bikini on vacation in Mexico, trolls lined up to remind her that she's a MOM and should basically cover her whole body in a caftan and stay inside baking cookies and saying things like "oh boy, mommy needs a glass of wine!"
But judging from the pics, the 38-year-old mom-of-three has no shame in showing a little bum. And nor should she. It's her bum and her choice.
And the choice she made is to pose in a string bikini that flaunts her assets. Twice.
"Mujer feliz," she wrote in the caption. But not all of her followers are very feliz about her decision to display her mom booty to the world. And they let her know.
Umm, serious question: does anyone have normal parents???
Some people aren't even mad about her butt. They just don't think she should go on vacation at all because she has kids. THINK OF THE CHILDREN.
Seems like she probably got someone to babysit them and didn't just leave them alone in a mansion to fend themselves. But who knows.
Luckily not everyone thinks Kourtney Kardashian is a lousy mother.
Also, she has 60 million followers and probably at least that many dollars to her name. Mom shaming or not, she'll be fine. Plus, she's in Mexico.
But also, everyone, stop mom shaming. It makes you a lousy person.