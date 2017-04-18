Advertising

In case you missed the urgent office-wide memo: Kourtney Kardashian turns 38 today. And in honor of her birthday, the mom-of-three celebrated in the most Kardashian way possible: with a classy nude photo of herself.

birthday suit A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

People may often accuse the Kardashians of having "no talent," but clearly they are all highly skilled at pulling off a classy nude. In public, no less?! If only there was an awards show for that.

Kourtney captioned her most recent Instagram post "birthday suit" because she's in her "birthday suit" and it's her BIRTHDAY. Get it?? People really need to stop asking why these people are famous as if they weren't obviously born to be.

I mean, just days ago, Kourtney Kardashian declared herself the "Queen of Easter."

Queen of Easter. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Another talent the Kardashian family has in abundance: ability to love themselves. So don't hate them 'cuz you ain't them! Especially when there are far better reasons to hate them, such as narcissism, obscene wealth, and vocal fry.

https://giphy.com/gifs/kardashian-kourtney-kuwtk-gif-1426nO2tbkJdBu

