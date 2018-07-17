Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend publicly shamed her thong picture and people are furious.

If you keep up with the Kardashians, you might have noticed that Kourtney has been really into posting bikini pics lately.

photo by mason A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 16, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

And hey, why not? The 39-year-old mother of three looks and obviously feels incredible, so she should be able to celebrate that!

just finished my daily basket of focaccia...hbu? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 8, 2018 at 3:17pm PDT

However, not everyone is supportive.



Whenever the eldest Kardashian sister posts a picture in a bathing suit, it seems that many commenters take it as a cue to let her know that they do not approve. And one of those people just happens to be Kourtney Kardashian's 25-year-old boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 30, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

The couple has been together since 2016, but it seems that they still don't see eye-to-eye on some things.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian uploaded this picture of herself wearing a thong bikini onto Instagram:

Like clockwork, the negative comments started rolling in:

"Ladies don't sit around showing off their asses in public. Fact." said one person.