Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend publicly shamed her thong picture and people are furious.

If you keep up with the Kardashians, you might have noticed that Kourtney has been really into posting bikini pics lately.
And hey, why not? The 39-year-old mother of three looks and obviously feels incredible, so she should be able to celebrate that!
However, not everyone is supportive.
Whenever the eldest Kardashian sister posts a picture in a bathing suit, it seems that many commenters take it as a cue to let her know that they do not approve. And one of those people just happens to be Kourtney Kardashian's 25-year-old boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.
The couple has been together since 2016, but it seems that they still don't see eye-to-eye on some things.
On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian uploaded this picture of herself wearing a thong bikini onto Instagram:
Like clockwork, the negative comments started rolling in:
"Ladies don't sit around showing off their asses in public. Fact." said one person.
"some things, should remain private. don’t be a w***e," added another.
Another voice in the chorus of shamers? Her boyfriend's.
"That's what you need to show to get likes?" commented Bendjima on the picture.
Ew.
Uhhhh, yeah. If you don't like your girlfriend's picture, you could probably talk to her privately about your feelings. Publicly shaming her on her own Instagram account is a pretty f*cked up move.
And it seemed that Kourtney's fans were definitely not cool with it.
"If my man shaded me publicly he would be out of my life. It doesn't matter why or what he said, public shading by your own s.o. is beyond disrespectful. She should drop him," said one person.
"It's messed up what Younes said. Don't let him change who you are & have always been," said another.
"Why's there mad backlash on this? Sis looks bomb! Leave her lmao stay pressed," added another.
Shortly after posting the comment, Bendjima ended up deleting it. Too little, too late, Younes!