Kris Jenner is a total ice queen with her new blonde hair.

New year, new ... stories about the Kardashian-Jenner fam. Embrace it, hate it, whatever. Today's K-J news is that their mastermind Kris Jenner has changed up her perennial jet-black look with a very blonde dye job.

The momager had previously teased a blonde 'do with a wig for the Kardashian's Christmas special.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

[Chandler voice] Could Kris be any more bougie?

Now Kris has really gone blonde.

So much kontouring, I'm not sure where the skin ends and the makeup starts. Regardless, Kris is looking good for sixty-two. Money is useful for things like that.

Kris's original kash kow, Kim Kardashian, has been rocking a blonde look for a while.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

Khloe is also a faux-blonde these days.