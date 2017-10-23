Kris Jenner just went blonde and it’s already a meme.

Advertising
Kris Jenner is blonde now. Not just blonde, but platinum. Platinum blonde.
The matriarch of all matriarchs has traded in her signature brown pixie cut for a possibly-soon-to-be-signature blonde pixie cut.
"Caption this..." Kim K wrote.
And quickly, the picture was all over the place, as people have heeded to Kim Kardashian's caption challenge.
It's a blessed image.
Kim also went blonde earlier this month,
because she thinks she's Daenerys Targaryen "for that D." Presumably (hopefully) Kanye's D.
Kris Jenner could have simply plucked a single nose hair and it still would have been a huge internet thing.
You're doing amazing, sweeties.
