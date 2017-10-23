Kris Jenner just went blonde and it’s already a meme.

ATTENTION!

Kris Jenner is blonde now. Not just blonde, but platinum. Platinum blonde.

The matriarch of all matriarchs has traded in her signature brown pixie cut for a possibly-soon-to-be-signature blonde pixie cut.

Caption this.... mine is SWF A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

"Caption this..." Kim K wrote.

And quickly, the picture was all over the place, as people have heeded to Kim Kardashian's caption challenge.

“Anything Kim can do, I can do better.”- Kris Jenner pic.twitter.com/tUzIv7yiw2 — Messy Queens (@MessyQueens) October 23, 2017

Kris Jenner with the “I’m rich and y’all poor” looks. LOL! pic.twitter.com/1d8bm8k9S0 — ‘ (@milesjtp) October 23, 2017

Is it me or is Kris Jenner resembling Cruella DeVille more and more each day? pic.twitter.com/2qOu11Qsy3 — Seymour Sludgeworth (@SSludgeworth) October 23, 2017