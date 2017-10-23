Kris Jenner just went blonde and it’s already a meme.

Kris Jenner just went blonde and it’s already a meme.
Orli Matlow
Oct 23, 2017@8:15 PM
Advertising

ATTENTION!

https://media2.giphy.com/media/l2Je5IMLrZSbFD63S/giphy.gif

Kris Jenner is blonde now. Not just blonde, but platinum. Platinum blonde.

The matriarch of all matriarchs has traded in her signature brown pixie cut for a possibly-soon-to-be-signature blonde pixie cut.

Caption this.... mine is SWF

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

"Caption this..." Kim K wrote.

And quickly, the picture was all over the place, as people have heeded to Kim Kardashian's caption challenge.

Advertising

Advertising

It's a blessed image.

Advertising

Kim also went blonde earlier this month, because she thinks she's Daenerys Targaryen "for that D." Presumably (hopefully) Kanye's D.

I’d go blonde for that D...😂

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kris Jenner could have simply plucked a single nose hair and it still would have been a huge internet thing.

Advertising
https://media0.giphy.com/media/TjVzwPao6unSw/giphy.gif
giphy

You're doing amazing, sweeties.

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc