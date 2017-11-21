It sure looks like Kris Jenner konfirmed Kylie and Khloe’s pregnancies with this Instagram.

The world is waiting for information or confirmation about the upcoming additions to the Royal Family, as the Kardashian-Jenner klan is rumored to be growing by three.

Kim Kardashian confirmed the pending arrival of her third baby (a girl!), but the firm has yet to officially announce whether or not royal fetuses are gestating in Khloe and Kylie. People have been pouncing on any possible breadcrumb on Instagram, but a holiday snapshot from Mama Kris might be the closest thing we have to a confirmation yet.

"Thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren," Kris wrote.

"Every one." Let us count!

As @Jasy_29 spelled out on Twitter...

“...for every one of my grandchildren.” There’s 9 here.

1. Penelope

2. Reign

3. Mason

4. Dream

5. Saint

6. North

7. Kim’s Surrogate baby

8. KHLOES BABY

9. KYLIES BABY

Confirmed. ✅✅✅ lol pic.twitter.com/wBs1CA07du — Jasmine 🤓 (@jasy_29) November 16, 2017

THERE'S AN EXTRA THREE WE HAVE YET TO LEARN THE NAMES OF YET