Fans are obsessed with Kris Jenner's response to the drama around Kanye's pro-Trump tweets.

Kanye has caused just about as much drama on Twitter lately as Trump usually does. That's probably because some of his tweets have been about Trump, and pro-Trump at that. He even tweeted a picture of his signed MAGA hat (why, Kanye, WHY?). Yesterday the internet was going crazy over Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian's responses to his tweets. Today they're focusing on the responses of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian's mom.
There's a saying (seriously, it's a thing) that the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder. Just check out the tweets below.
See? If at least two people tweet it, it's a saying. Case closed.
Anyway, clearly people were looking at Jenner to see what her reaction would be to Kanye's tweets.
Jenner didn't tweet a whole lot, but she did respond to some of the stories on Twitter about her daughter and son-in-law.
I love that the most important part of her rebuttal is just the actual (?) cost of the house.
Twitter had some reactions to Jenner's spin.
There's that saying again!
But there hasn't been much else from the family momager. So that leaves people to speculate as to how she's handling this probably somewhat unwanted publicity.
But people could imagine how she was handling it.
But to quote another saying, this too shall pass, and soon everything will probably go back to normal with the Karjenners. Well, as normal as their lives can be.