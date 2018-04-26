Fans are obsessed with Kris Jenner's response to the drama around Kanye's pro-Trump tweets.

Kanye has caused just about as much drama on Twitter lately as Trump usually does. That's probably because some of his tweets have been about Trump, and pro-Trump at that. He even tweeted a picture of his signed MAGA hat (why, Kanye, WHY?). Yesterday the internet was going crazy over Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian's responses to his tweets. Today they're focusing on the responses of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian's mom.

There's a saying (seriously, it's a thing) that the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder. Just check out the tweets below.

Soooooo that video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe is from October but it just now comes out while khloe is due to give birth any day and they’re shooting another season of KUWTK 🤔🤔 the devil works hard but not harder than Kris Jenner pic.twitter.com/B6N06WiN49 — ......TyQuez (@tyquez_hunter) April 11, 2018

the kardashians taking over the news on superbowl fucking sunday is exactly the kind of world i want to live in the devil works hard but kris jenner works harder — jor (@menopausekink) February 4, 2018

See? If at least two people tweet it, it's a saying. Case closed.

Anyway, clearly people were looking at Jenner to see what her reaction would be to Kanye's tweets.

Jenner didn't tweet a whole lot, but she did respond to some of the stories on Twitter about her daughter and son-in-law.