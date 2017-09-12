Advertising

I'm about to blow your minds here, folks— sometimes people who are related look a whole lot like one another. It's true! But then sometimes people who are related look so similar that you are almost convinced that they are actually identical twins with time-traveling abilities. Case in point? Young Kris Jenner is the spitting image of Kendall Jenner.

Kourtney Kardashian uploaded this adorable throwback picture of her mother Kris Jenner on Tuesday, and if she were holding a can of Pepsi, you would definitely have mistaken her for Kendall.

momoooooshka A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Advertising

SEE?

GENETICS!!!! giphy

SEEEEEEE?

It's Krisedall Jenner, y'all! Instagram

The internet agrees:

Instagram

giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.