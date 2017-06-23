Advertising

See how many of the Photoshop errors you can spot in Kris Jenner's latest Instagram. It's a fun game, everyone's favorite guilty pleasure, and if you're particularly brutal you can leave her a comment about how poorly her team airbrushed her.

Squint, haters! There's Photoshop to expose!

Do you give up?

The weather was curvy in there.

Eagle-eyed haters are pointing to her blurry underarm, the dent on the top of that same arm, and the warped segment of the lower bench.

You can compare that to J. Lo's Instagram from earlier today, which she vehemently denied putting through the magic of photo editing.

Ayyyyy... 😂 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

This one's a little tougher to spot—and J.Lo claims the below smudge is actually just a smudge. Millionaires have dirty mirrors too, apparently.

Or do they?

And here, just for fun, is the Kris Jenner Photoshop event of the century, from 2015.

He posted the one on the left. She posted the one on the right. Instagram: Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is a mastermind.

