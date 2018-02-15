Drunk Kris Jenner’s Valentine's Day karaoke is extremely entertaining.

For the Kardashians, Valentine's Day is a family holiday, and Kris Jenner hosted a fancy, love-themed banquet.
Kim Kardashian provided a glimpse at the rose-heavy décor on Snapchat. Things were elegant before they went totally wild.
Kanye West did NOT seem happy that Kim was spending the dinner in selfie mode, rather than engaging with the people directly in front of her.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were also there, and even smooched!!!
But the main event came after dinner when an extremely turnt up Kris whipped out the karaoke machine.
Seriously.
She started out by giving you what you want—what you really, really want—with rendition of the Spice Girls' "Wannabe." She's totally a Posh Spice.
She took it even further back with "Uptown Girl," before totally crashing on "Hit Me Baby, One More Time."
The über-rich Kardashians are seldom relatable, but singing Britney Spears as if you're about to pass out is something almost everyone who has consumed alcohol has experienced.
"I love you, Khloé... I'm not sure why I love you" is an extremely mom thing to say.
"Live your life, Mom! Life your life!" Khloe cheered.
Thank you, Kris Jenner, for getting drunk for our enjoyment.