Drunk Kris Jenner’s Valentine's Day karaoke is extremely entertaining.

For the Kardashians, Valentine's Day is a family holiday, and Kris Jenner hosted a fancy, love-themed banquet.

Kim Kardashian provided a glimpse at the rose-heavy décor on Snapchat. Things were elegant before they went totally wild.

Kanye West did NOT seem happy that Kim was spending the dinner in selfie mode, rather than engaging with the people directly in front of her.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were also there, and even smooched!!!

But the main event came after dinner when an extremely turnt up Kris whipped out the karaoke machine.

Seriously.

She started out by giving you what you want—what you really, really want—with rendition of the Spice Girls' "Wannabe." She's totally a Posh Spice.