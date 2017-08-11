Advertising

The internet may still be crying over the death of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's marriage, but fellow Hollywood star Kristen Bell's sage advice on the matter just may help the former couple's fans get through it.

E! News recently picked the actress' brain to hear her thoughts on marriage in Hollywood. Bell shared what she thinks can get in the way of a Hollywood relationship, what she does to make her own marriage with Dax Shepard work (besides making epic music videos, that is), and how she hopes she would handle a separation from Shepard (don't worry–it's completely hypothetical).

She told the interviewer:

I don't necessarily know that it's 'Hollywood' per se that gets in the way. The reality is when you're working in this industry you're sometimes shooting a movie in China for four months. You're away from your family for four months. So, I think it's more the separation than anything that can weigh on people, and the truth is, it's really hard.

Bell then reflected on her marriage with Shepard, repeatedly acknowledging how much work goes into it, including attending couple's therapy.

I love my husband, I love my marriage, but it is very hard and we work at it. We work. We go to couple's therapy. We make sure that we're talking with respect to each other, and that when we sit down to have a disagreement it's a disagreement, not an argument, and it's a lot of work.

She even discussed the very hypothetical possibility of her marriage ending.

But if, knock on wood, if we ever were to separate, I do hope–I think there's a little bit of lack of acknowledgment about really loving something that was. If there are two people that decide not to be together, it shouldn't really be a heartbreak for everyone. You should say, "Oh, they tried. But that doesn't discount the lovely years they had together." If I ever get divorced, I'm still going to be like, "Wow, I loved being married to that man."

But don't worry–it really is all a hypothetical. Because if Bell's marriage was really on the brink, there's no way she'd be discussing it in an interview so casually. Right?! Right. It checks out.

Phew. Bell also gave a reminder that relationships are always more complicated than they seem–nothing is black and white. "It's a little more nuanced I think than people want to acknowledge. But I think it's the truth," she continued. "[It's about] saying, 'I'm glad I spent my time with that person. We may have to make different choices, those choices may make us sad for a while, but ultimately you have to make hard choices in life. And I don't fault anyone for making them." It's good to know that if Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard really were to end their marriage, she would be well-prepared to get through it–but for the sake of our hearts, can you guys please just stay together forever? Thanks. ❤️

