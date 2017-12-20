Kristen Bell shares never-before-seen pregnancy photos in honor of her daughter's third birthday.

Actor Kristen Bell shared never-before-seen, private pictures of her second pregnancy on Tuesday. The occasion was her daughter Delta's third birthday, and the pictures showed sweet and candid moments from the hours before she was born.

The caption reads,

Three years ago today. 47lbs heavier. Getting through painful contractions with backrubs and breathing. Occasionally swinging from the IV pole to try and feel sexy and open up my hips. After 36 hours of labor I met a girl i love more than all the molecules in all the world. Happy birthday, Delta. Love, mom

#meshpanties

The first photo shows Bell, still at home, sitting at one of those giant yoga balls. In the second, she and husband Dax Shepard are in the hospital, and he's massaging her lower back, while she sports that pair of #meshpanties she mentioned in the caption.

The third photo shows The Good Place star holding onto the IV pole like a dancers' pole and giving a seductive pout. This is an all new genre of pregnancy photo: the sexy hospital pic.