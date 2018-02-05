Kristen Bell recalls the time she breastfed her husband, Dax Shepard.

If you already think that Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are couples goals, just wait until you year this story.

On the most recent episode of Momsplaining, Kristen Bell's YouTube show where she and her fellow celeb-moms talk about mom stuff, Bell opened up to Scandal star Katie Lowes about the time she breastfed her husband.

No, seriously. She nursed Dax Shepard.

But, somehow, the story is not really that weird and kind of sweet? How does Kristen Bell do this!?

Anyway, check out the clip below:

Lowes and Bell chatted about the awkwardness of breastfeeding in public (damn you, society!), latching, and exactly how much boob you must stuff into your child's mouth to properly feed it.

During their conversation, Bell revealed that she had Mastitis, a painful condition commonly caused by a blocked milk duct, three times. The first two times she took antibiotics, but the third time she was desperate for relief fast. So she employed the help of her husband, Dax Shepard.