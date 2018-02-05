Kristen Bell recalls the time she breastfed her husband, Dax Shepard.

If you already think that Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are couples goals, just wait until you year this story.
On the most recent episode of Momsplaining, Kristen Bell's YouTube show where she and her fellow celeb-moms talk about mom stuff, Bell opened up to Scandal star Katie Lowes about the time she breastfed her husband.
No, seriously. She nursed Dax Shepard.
But, somehow, the story is not really that weird and kind of sweet? How does Kristen Bell do this!?
Anyway, check out the clip below:
Lowes and Bell chatted about the awkwardness of breastfeeding in public (damn you, society!), latching, and exactly how much boob you must stuff into your child's mouth to properly feed it.
During their conversation, Bell revealed that she had Mastitis, a painful condition commonly caused by a blocked milk duct, three times. The first two times she took antibiotics, but the third time she was desperate for relief fast. So she employed the help of her husband, Dax Shepard.
"Ima need you to suck this out," she said to him. "We could talk about it, we can be weird about it, or you can just go ahead and nurse."
And you know what? He did.
According to Bell, her husband sucked up mouthfuls of her breast milk and spit it into a nearby cup.
"I've never been more in love in my life," said Bell, wistfully recalling the experience.
Hey, if that's not love, I don't know what is.