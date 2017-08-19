Advertising

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are without a doubt one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.

MICHIGAN you dirty old mitten...you still make us happy after all these years. #lakemichiganbeach A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 14, 2016 at 3:19pm PDT

Look at them. They're adorable, right? Well, now Bell has taken it upon herself to publicly share the story of the time her husband DUMPED HER. Yes, you heard that right. (Don't worry, they got back together. OBVS.)

Eating our hearts out at the @baby2baby gala. Great cause, great food great night!!!! A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Nov 12, 2016 at 8:48pm PST

Advertising

In a recent interview with PopSugar, Bell recalled an instance early on in their relationship when Dax Shepard actually broke up with her for another woman.

We know, this is hard to hear. We'll let you process this information for a minute.

"We were dating for about three months, and I already knew that I was in love with him and he was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people," Bell explained to PopSugar. "He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now. I think you're wonderful, but I am still dating other people.'"

Advertising

WHAT?! NO! Poor Kristen!

"And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren't in the same place," she continued.

Never fear, though. Because a mere four days later, Shepard realized that he had made a huge mistake.

Dax Shepard is Gob Bluth in this scenario. Giphy

"He called me and he was like, 'I don't know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they're just not as interesting as you, and I don't know what I'm doing,' and he came back," Kristen recalled. "But I still always remind him of when he broke up with me." LOL. Well, we're glad that Dax and Kristen were able to work it out. Keep being adorable, you two. #happy4thofjuly #jammies A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.