It's no secret that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are stars in Hollywood, but they're stars on the internet, too. Seriously, these guys are masters of the Instagram selfie. Like many people, Bell and Shepard are big Game of Thrones fans, and decided to express their excitement for the show's season premiere on Sunday through the medium of video. (That's right, friends. We've got ANOTHER Bell/Shepard music video!)

It's got everything: The Game of Thrones theme song, comically large instruments, costume changes, makeout sessions, you name it.

Honestly, I'd be fine if HBO just decided to air this on Sunday night. (That's a lie. HBO, if you're reading this, please show Game of Thrones.)

