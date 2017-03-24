Advertising

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard arguably have the most adorable relationship in Hollywood, and now they've given us another reason to envy them: They got to see Hamilton!

Lucky for us, Bell decided to document "Mommy and Daddy's night out!!!!" via Instagram videos. She took the first one when they got to their seats, waiting for Hamilton to start.

Mommy and Daddy's night out!!!! #hamilton the musical is gonna bring the party! My excitement cannot be contained and full disclosure I cried during the opening number. A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

Bell and Shepard showed off their A+ theater snacks. "I've got chocolate-covered blueberries and the cutest man in town," said Bell.

Advertising

"Where, where?" Shepard joked. "Is Brad Pitt here?"

Obviously, there were no updates while the show was going on, but Kristen Bell did provide a date night update at intermission.

When asked what he thought of the show so far, Dax Shepard joked that he thought it needed "more singing." He also said that his alternate title for Hamilton would be: "Hamiltoe, because of the outfits."

Advertising

Can these guys document all of their date nights from now on?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.