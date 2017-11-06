Kristen Bell gave one of her best performances when her kids walked in on her having sex.

Kristen Bell, human beam of light, had a chill and healthy reaction to what could have been a traumatizing disaster for the entire family.

Bell appeared on The Talk to talk about her new movie A Bad Mom's Christmas, and in a onesie-ful segment, co-host Sara Gilbert asked her, "What is the most embarrassing thing your kids have walked in on you and your husband doing?"

Bell quickly and casually answered, "Oh, they've walked in on us having sex."

While the hosts and audience gasped, Bell assured the crowd that everything's fine.

"It's OK!" she said. "It's how they were made!"

Bell and her husband Dax Shepard are both professional actors, so they quickly and convincingly improvised under the circumstances.

"We didn't like, continue," Bell explained. "We sort of just went, hey what's up? What's up? What's up? What do you need?"