Kristen Bell reveals what still turns her on about Dax Shepard. Take notes, guys.

Just like the rest of us mere mortals, celebrity marriages can sizzle but eventually fizzle. For Kristen Bell, the secret to keeping her marriage to Dax Shepard, 42, hot is humor.

At Wednesday night's A Bad Mom Christmas premiere, Bell, 37, told E! News host Zuri Hall, "The funny keeps it spicy for us a lot. He keeps me laughing all the time. I try to make him laugh and every now and again I get there." That actually sounds pretty sweet.

Bell added, "But really it's just being aware of the other person's needs."

Bell and Shepard, have been married since 2013 and are the parents of two daughters, Lincoln Bell Shepard, 4, and Delta Bell Shepard, 3. They definitely win for one of Hollywood's cutest (and funniest) couples.