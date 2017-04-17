Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are one of the most hilarious celebrity couples out there, especially when they're giving us a glimpse into their little disagreements (and sharing embarrassing throwback photos). A few days ago, Dax Shepard purchased a three-wheel motorcycle for himself.
However, it seems he may have forgotten to mention it to his wife. The next day, Kristen Bell posted this hilarious Instagram, taken from the window.
This isn't the first time the couple has had an argument via Instagram about one of Dax Shepard's purchases. Back in February, Shepard tried to convince Kristen Bell to allow him to move his recliner to the middle of their living room. She was not having it.
Their "feud" lasted for a few more days. Kristen Bell even gave it its own hashtag, #2017lazyboydebate.
You know what they say, marriage is all about compromise. Something tells us if the motorcycle stays, Dax Shepard might have to say goodbye to the Laz-y-boy.