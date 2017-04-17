Advertising

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are one of the most hilarious celebrity couples out there, especially when they're giving us a glimpse into their little disagreements (and sharing embarrassing throwback photos). A few days ago, Dax Shepard purchased a three-wheel motorcycle for himself.

I'm usually opposed to any 3 wheel motorcycles, but this is really a track car in disguise. About to thrash Angeles Crest with this turbo'd insect. A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Apr 12, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

However, it seems he may have forgotten to mention it to his wife. The next day, Kristen Bell posted this hilarious Instagram, taken from the window.

Excuse me, @daxshepard, WTF is on my front lawn right now?! A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Advertising

This isn't the first time the couple has had an argument via Instagram about one of Dax Shepard's purchases. Back in February, Shepard tried to convince Kristen Bell to allow him to move his recliner to the middle of their living room. She was not having it.

This is not a bit. @daxshepard has sincerely suggested the new home for the lazy boy from his office be in the center of my living room. He made an adorable argument about how epic his TV viewing experience will be if I let him keep it there. The man has lost his mind. #chiphappens A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

My wife, in an attempt to discredit my character, will be posting a similar picture, but with the expressed intention of attacking my sense of style in home furnishings. The proof of this Lazyboy's aesthetic appeal is written all over my face. #getcomfy #functionbeforefashion A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Feb 21, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

Advertising

Their "feud" lasted for a few more days. Kristen Bell even gave it its own hashtag, #2017lazyboydebate.

Guess whats still squatting in the middle of my living room? @daxshepard's self proclaimed throne. The #2017lazyboydebate continues. #TheDecision2017 A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

This is now my view when watching television at night. You can see how excited I am. #2017lazyboydebate A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

You know what they say, marriage is all about compromise. Something tells us if the motorcycle stays, Dax Shepard might have to say goodbye to the Laz-y-boy.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.