Kristen Bell reveals the pickup line Dax Shepard used to win her heart. Kinda creepy, but it worked!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are one of Hollywood's favorite couples, and it is understandable why. These two truly couldn't get any cuter:
But when Shepard and Bell first met back in 2007, it wasn't exactly love at first sight.
On Thursday, Bell utilized Instagram's new "Q&A" feature to answer some questions submitted by fans. Of course, a few people asked about Bell's marriage, and she was more than happy to share some cute memories and good advice with her followers.
Bell wrote that when she met Dax at a dinner party over 10 years ago, there "weren't any sparks." However, a couple weeks later, the two ran into each other again, and something had changed...
Asking for the GUM in her MOUTH?! That is bold. But not as bold as the first "pickup line" Dax used on Kristen:
Well, it is safe to say that the line worked! Shepard and Bell married in 2013 and have kids two kids together named Delta and Lincoln.
But just as Bell was willing to offer up info about the sunny side of her marriage, she was also just as open with the couple's struggles:
Bell has always been transparent with not only the glamorous aspects of her life, but the more stigmatized subjects as well. In the past, Bell has spoken candidly about her struggles with depression and anxiety, the difficult parts of motherhood, and that one time her husband had to help her with a painful blocked milk duct but sucking her boob. But speaking of her husband...
When asked about her Dax's best quality, Bell couldn't pick just one:
WHY ARE THESE TWO SO GENUINELY GREAT!?
Look, I know the term #relationshipgoals is totally overused, but if the shoe fits!
PROTECT KRISTEN AND DAX AT ALL COSTS: