Kristen Bell reveals the pickup line Dax Shepard used to win her heart. Kinda creepy, but it worked!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are one of Hollywood's favorite couples, and it is understandable why. These two truly couldn't get any cuter:

But when Shepard and Bell first met back in 2007, it wasn't exactly love at first sight.

On Thursday, Bell utilized Instagram's new "Q&A" feature to answer some questions submitted by fans. Of course, a few people asked about Bell's marriage, and she was more than happy to share some cute memories and good advice with her followers.

Bell wrote that when she met Dax at a dinner party over 10 years ago, there "weren't any sparks." However, a couple weeks later, the two ran into each other again, and something had changed...

Instagram: Kristen Bell

Asking for the GUM in her MOUTH?! That is bold. But not as bold as the first "pickup line" Dax used on Kristen: