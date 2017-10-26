Dax Shepard accidentally propositioned wife Kristen Bell's #1 crush for a threesome.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have one of those picture perfect marriages–and by picture perfect we mean they're really good at trolling each other.

The actress recently played a game of Truth or Dare Jenga with her Bad Moms Christmas costars Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahm for a BuzzFeed video. Bell was prompted to tell a story about her craziest celebrity encounter, and she told the story of when she met actor Riz Ahmed (Girls, Jason Bourne, Rogue One).

"I have a real big crush on Riz Ahmed and my husband knows it, and he's like my wingman, and we met him at the Golden Globes last year," Bell told Kunis and Hahn in the video. "And I was nervous, and my husband was like, 'Come up and meet him!' And I was like, 'No!' And he came up and he goes, 'I just want you to meet my wife. Riz, this is Kristen. She finds you very attractive.'"

Ahmed clearly didn't know how to respond, so he just...stayed silent.

And then it was like, crickets. And then you could tell by the look on his face that he was like, 'Is this a trap? Are they inviting me into some weird sort of situation after the Globes?' And I could tell how uncomfortable we made him...and then I kind of just walked away...

Basically, Ahmed totally thought Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were propositioning him to have a threesome with them after the awards ceremony. Awkwarddddd. Although Bell probably wouldn't be opposed...