Dax Shepard gave Kristen Bell the best night of her life so of course she put it all on Instagram.

Celebrity couples are just as in danger of falling into a rut as regular couples, so date night can be pretty important. And no celeb couple keeps it more interesting (or more hilarious) than Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. On Saturday night, Shepard took Bell out for a good ol' fashioned night of rollerskating, and he rented out the whole rink to do it.

Incredible night at @officialmoonlightrollerway- not a single broken bone! A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Dec 2, 2017 at 9:27pm PST

Bell posted two pictures showing her getting her rollerskating legs (like getting your sea legs, but for rollerskating) at Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, California. She's clinging to Shepard in one and venturing out towards the camera in the second. So they must have had some friends with them, because someone was taking those pictures.

Bell also posted a ridiculously cute video of her and Shepard kicking it old school to Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative," and it seriously looks like they couldn't be having more fun.

📹⛸️🚀 @officialmoonlightrollerway A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Dec 2, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

Bell also posted an Instagram story, according to Elite Daily. The story had a few more pictures, and included that photo of her and Shepard skating together, only this time she wrote on the photo, "Tonight @daxshepard rented a roller skating rink. And I had one of the best nights of my life."