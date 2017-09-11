Advertising

Kristen Bell is riding out Hurricane Irma in Orlando, FL, and she's throwing kindness everywhere she goes. She helped Josh Gad's family find a hotel room, she performed music from Frozen for evacuees at a nearby shelter, and now she's making friends with the seniors at her own shelter.

According to Bell's Instagram, "a few thousand seniors" are among those taking shelter at the same Disney World hotel that she is. Bell took it upon herself to make sure they felt right at home.

She orchestrated a round of BINGO!

Advertising

There are a few thousand senior residents who evacuated to our hotel. We are gonna make lemonade outta Irma as best we can and I'm fueling up the only way I know how in order to call a few hours of BINGO! #irma #hurricaneirma A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

She shared a meal with her new besties.

Dining with all my new friends! #irma #hurricaneirma A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Bell even posted a video of a gentleman named John singing to her (along with a warning to her husband Dax Shepard to watch his back).

Dear @daxshepard, this is john. He's my side piece here in Orlando. I hope you understand. I'm powerless over a man who serenades me. Xo Kristen A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Advertising

There were hugs and happy tears.

Guys, Corey cries when she's happy too!!!! #soulmates #hurricaneirma #besthurricaneever #atriaseniorliving A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

And some other nice people even treated the seniors to massages!

Some anonymous lovely people staying at the hotel treated the seniors to a massage station in the hallway! Spa music was playing, and my heart was bursting. #irma #hurricaneirma #besthurricaneever #atriaseniorliving A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Being stuck in a hurricane is no doubt scary, but it's nice to see some good things are coming out of it. We hope those seniors enjoyed their massages.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.