Kristen Bell is riding out Hurricane Irma in Orlando, FL, and she's throwing kindness everywhere she goes. She helped Josh Gad's family find a hotel room, she performed music from Frozen for evacuees at a nearby shelter, and now she's making friends with the seniors at her own shelter.
According to Bell's Instagram, "a few thousand seniors" are among those taking shelter at the same Disney World hotel that she is. Bell took it upon herself to make sure they felt right at home.
She orchestrated a round of BINGO!
She shared a meal with her new besties.
Bell even posted a video of a gentleman named John singing to her (along with a warning to her husband Dax Shepard to watch his back).
There were hugs and happy tears.
And some other nice people even treated the seniors to massages!
Being stuck in a hurricane is no doubt scary, but it's nice to see some good things are coming out of it. We hope those seniors enjoyed their massages.