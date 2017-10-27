Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis got matching 'friendship' haircuts.

Seriously, how cute are Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell? They've been promoting their movie A Bad Moms Christmas, and on Thursday, Bell Instagrammed a pic of Kunis and herself with new matching haircuts. The caption to the post is just what everyone was thinking: "Friendship haircuts."
The haircuts themselves are matching beach-wavy bobs (lobs, whatever). And look how happy they are in the shot; you can tell they're truly friends and not just co-stars and that's a sweet thing in Hollywood.
Kunis changed her hair big time back in September, when she cut her super long locks shoulder-length.
Bell and Kunis co-starred in 2016's Bad Moms, and the sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas, featuring an allover badass woman crew of Kathryn Hahn, Christine Baranski, and Cheryl Hines, hits theaters on November 1.