Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis got matching 'friendship' haircuts.

Seriously, how cute are Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell? They've been promoting their movie A Bad Moms Christmas, and on Thursday, Bell Instagrammed a pic of Kunis and herself with new matching haircuts. The caption to the post is just what everyone was thinking: "Friendship haircuts."

Friendship haircuts.💕💖💕💖 #badmomsxmas #milakunis A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

The haircuts themselves are matching beach-wavy bobs (lobs, whatever). And look how happy they are in the shot; you can tell they're truly friends and not just co-stars and that's a sweet thing in Hollywood.

Kunis changed her hair big time back in September, when she cut her super long locks shoulder-length.

Fresh #haircut for #MilaKunis❤️#makeup by @muatraceylevy#hairbyrenatocampora A post shared by Renato Campora🇮🇹🇫🇷🇺🇸 (@renatocampora) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Bell and Kunis co-starred in 2016's Bad Moms, and the sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas, featuring an allover badass woman crew of Kathryn Hahn, Christine Baranski, and Cheryl Hines, hits theaters on November 1.