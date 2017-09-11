Advertising

It turns out Kristen Bell is the kind of person you want around in an emergency.

While riding out Hurricane Irma in Orlando, Bell stopped by a shelter for evacuees at Meadow Woods Middle School, where she took some time to serenade a group of children and their parents, People reports. The school posted a video of Bell singing "For The First Time In Forever" from the Disney movie Frozen to its Facebook and Twitter accounts on Sunday.

This was today's wonderful surprise from Kristen Bell to Meadow Woods Middle School shelter! She's amazing! @meadowwoodsms Posted by Meadow Woods Middle School on Sunday, September 10, 2017

Thank you so much @IMKristenBell for stopping by and encouraging us with your beautiful voice and positive message! Continue spreading joy! pic.twitter.com/dPh9cjNdwX — Meadow Woods MS (@meadowwoodsms) September 10, 2017

Bell also posted about the event on her own Instagram account, where she gave a shout out to her "back up dancers."

When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show. Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

"When you're #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show," Bell wrote. "Richard and Rebecca everyone!"

Bell was one of many stranded in Florida as Hurricane Irma rolled in. In an Instagram post on Saturday, she explained that she was grounded in Orlando at Disney's Swan and Dolphin hotels.

"We didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping," Bell wrote. "Every person I passed today was assisting someone else - #neighborshelpingneighbors - it was beautiful to see."

"Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone - but happy that the community will be holding hands through this," Bell continued. "I'm grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in Epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together."

The people at Meadow Woods Middle School weren't the only recipients of Bell's kindness this weekend. In addition to helping her Frozen co-star Josh Gad's family find a hotel room to stay in during the storm, Bell was on hand to call Bingo for the seniors who were staying with her at the Swan and Dolphin.

There are a few thousand senior residents who evacuated to our hotel. We are gonna make lemonade outta Irma as best we can and I'm fueling up the only way I know how in order to call a few hours of BINGO! #irma #hurricaneirma A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

Keep being awesome, Kristen.

