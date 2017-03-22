Advertising

We all put our foot in it sometimes. Even world champion figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi. Kind of a relief, huh? The former Dancing With the Stars winner took to Twitter earlier this week to wish luck to fellow figure skater, Nancy Kerrigan, who is competing on the 24th season of the show which premiered Monday.

But her choice of words was less than ideal.

So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! 💃🏻#DWTS — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017

"So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan!" she wrote. "Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg!"

Advertising

Uhhhhh come again? Did she just tell Nancy Kerrigan to "break a leg"? Yes, yes, she did. It seems like a well-intentioned mistake, since "break a leg" is a normal thing to tell someone before they appear on TV.

But given Kerrigan's notorious history with leg injuries. Kerrigan was notoriously attacked in the leg in 1994 by an assailant hired by rival skater Tonya Harding's ex-husband in an attempt to stop her from competing in the Winter Olympics that year. So, yeah, "break a leg" was a poor choice of words.

Twitter noticed, and has responded with some of the best reaction gifs the internet has to offer.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Despite all the attention, Kristi Yamaguchi has not responded or deleted her initial tweet. Which is kind of a badass move. Maybe it was an inside joke between them? I really hope so.

Either way, Nancy Kerrigan will be fine. She survived the 1994 attack on her leg and went on to win silver in the Olympics a month later. She can survive this tweet.

http://giphy.com/gifs/triumph-smiles-for-miles-nancy-kerrigan-vuLJbxA7ptNNm

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.