This woman spent $75,000 to look like Kylie Jenner, much like Kylie Jenner.

Kyleigh Potts is a 23-year-old trans woman in Denver, Colorado who has so far spent $75,000 to look like Kylie Jenner, much like Kylie Jenner herself.
Named Kyle Leigh when she was born, Kyleigh has so far had a boob job, a nose job, fillers, and Botox to look like her idol. She told Metro that she intends to keep her male genitalia, "comfortable living as gender non-confirming" and not wanting to be "put in a box."
Kyleigh has been documenting her journey on Instagram as @TheOnlyKingKylie, and it's fascinating seeing her change.
She told The Daily Mail that she started lip fillers three years ago, and has to get a refill every three months. To date, she has had over 40 procedures to look like Kylizzle.
"I have spent the last four years perfecting my transition into the beautiful woman I always knew I was," she said.
"Kylie Jenner has always been my ultimate goal and inspiration, I feel like I have always emulated her and like her I didn't start out beautiful, I built myself beautiful.
When I saw her come into herself and transform from the ugly duckling to the b**** everybody wants to be - every girl wants to be her, and every guy wants to sleep with her."
"I resonated with that, I always thought I was unattractive, ugly and never enough through the trauma of being bullied that I found confidence through altering myself," Kyleigh explained.
"I turned to dermal fillers in attempts to make everything better, I spent my first two years doing that extensively to the point where my lips were huge."
Kyleigh wrote on Instagram that it's important to her to be open about her transition.
"I think it’s funny how people are so afraid to share their experience, for me it feels good to be open. Maybe it’s a coping mechanism?"