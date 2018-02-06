This woman spent $75,000 to look like Kylie Jenner, much like Kylie Jenner.

Kyleigh Potts is a 23-year-old trans woman in Denver, Colorado who has so far spent $75,000 to look like Kylie Jenner, much like Kylie Jenner herself.

Named Kyle Leigh when she was born, Kyleigh has so far had a boob job, a nose job, fillers, and Botox to look like her idol. She told Metro that she intends to keep her male genitalia, "comfortable living as gender non-confirming" and not wanting to be "put in a box."

Kyleigh has been documenting her journey on Instagram as @TheOnlyKingKylie, and it's fascinating seeing her change.