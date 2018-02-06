Kylie Jenner may have just given fans a big hint about her new daughter's name.

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy totally under wraps until after she gave birth, and it looks like the 20-year-old reality star is keeping her new daughter's name a secret as well.

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner finally announced the birth of her first child with rapper Travis Scott after being virtually MIA for nearly 9 months with this sweet mini-documentary about her pregnancy:

But no where did Kylie reveal her daughter's name. Hmmmm.

Now fans are reading into all of Kylie's recent social media posts for clues, and they might be onto something.

After giving birth, Kylie and her new baby were showered in gifts and flowers from the rest of the Kardashian Klan.

Kim and Kanye sent approximately a bajillion roses:

Kylie Jenner Snapchat

Big sister Kourtney sent over a giant bouquet with a very sweet note: