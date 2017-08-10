When someone's day-to-day life involves being a glamorous near-billionaire, you can bet their surprise birthday party will be about a zillion times more extravagant. And for Kylie Jenner, extravagant means an ice sculpture of her butt.
The beauty mogul shared a slew of Snapchats from her surprise 20th birthday party (that's right, she's no longer a teen 😱), one of which was a video of such an ice sculpture. "Jordyn, what is this!?" Jenner is heard saying in the background, presumably talking to her BFF Jordyn Woods. Kylie, it's an ice sculpture of your butt!!!
Kylie Jenner's party also featured a chocolate fountain...
...balloons spelling out her name...
...and a cake displaying none other than a goofy photo of her face.
At first glance, that last photo makes it seem like she stuck her cake on the wall, until you realize she simply set it down on a fancy mirrored table. Casual.
Her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner all looked super happy to be there. Just like, SO thrilled.
Other guests included Kim's bestie Jonathan Cheban, Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott, and Khloé's boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
But the real guest of honor was truly that ice sculpture of Kylie Jenner's butt.
Happy birthday, Kylie! May your 20th year be yet another amazing year of realizing stuff.