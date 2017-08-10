Advertising

When someone's day-to-day life involves being a glamorous near-billionaire, you can bet their surprise birthday party will be about a zillion times more extravagant. And for Kylie Jenner, extravagant means an ice sculpture of her butt.

The beauty mogul shared a slew of Snapchats from her surprise 20th birthday party (that's right, she's no longer a teen 😱), one of which was a video of such an ice sculpture. "Jordyn, what is this!?" Jenner is heard saying in the background, presumably talking to her BFF Jordyn Woods. Kylie, it's an ice sculpture of your butt!!!

Advertising

ice sculpture of kylie😂❄️ A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

Kylie Jenner's party also featured a chocolate fountain...

sorry I will be posting a lot this weekend for kylie's birthday i want to post all her snapchats so please don't get annoyed and unfollow! i will post regularly after the weekend. apologizing in advance😂 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:26am PDT

...balloons spelling out her name...

love these balloons they always have🎈 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

...and a cake displaying none other than a goofy photo of her face.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Advertising

Is anyone else surprised someone so rich would use a disposable fork? Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

At first glance, that last photo makes it seem like she stuck her cake on the wall, until you realize she simply set it down on a fancy mirrored table. Casual.

Her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner all looked super happy to be there. Just like, SO thrilled.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:37am PDT

Advertising

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:32am PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

Other guests included Kim's bestie Jonathan Cheban, Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott, and Khloé's boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

kylie and travis🦋 comment the butterfly below if you like him and comment 😎 if you miss tyga A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:34am PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

Advertising

But the real guest of honor was truly that ice sculpture of Kylie Jenner's butt.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Happy birthday, Kylie! May your 20th year be yet another amazing year of realizing stuff.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.