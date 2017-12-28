Fans think that Kylie Jenner may have already given birth.

Although Kylie Jenner has still yet to confirm her rumored pregnancy, the internet is buzzing with theories that the 20-year-old lipstick saleswoman has already given birth.

Back in September, news broke that Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Since then, Jenner has not made any public appearances, and has also refrained from posting any full-body pictures on social media. But after being omitted from this year's Kardashian Kristmas Kard, fans are skeptical now more than ever that Kylie has already given birth, and is just waiting for the right moment to drop that first baby picture:

y'all, Kylie already had that baby. It's time to accept what you know in your heart to be true: Kylie Jenner's baby is now out in the world making more money than you will ever see in your life. — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) December 26, 2017

I THINK THE @KylieJenner REVEAL IS THAT SHE ALREADY HAD THE BABY — Jenny Richard (@jwool94) December 25, 2017

WHAT IF KYLIE HAS ALREADY HAD THE BABY pic.twitter.com/OMMcGEQ29B — Gabrielle (@prielleprielle) December 26, 2017