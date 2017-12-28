Fans think that Kylie Jenner may have already given birth.

Although Kylie Jenner has still yet to confirm her rumored pregnancy, the internet is buzzing with theories that the 20-year-old lipstick saleswoman has already given birth.
Back in September, news broke that Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Since then, Jenner has not made any public appearances, and has also refrained from posting any full-body pictures on social media. But after being omitted from this year's Kardashian Kristmas Kard, fans are skeptical now more than ever that Kylie has already given birth, and is just waiting for the right moment to drop that first baby picture:
You have to admit, it is odd that Kylie, a professional attention-seeker, has been so mum on the baby news (pun intended).
How funny would it be if Kylie announced that this was all a big prank and that she was never pregnant in the first place?