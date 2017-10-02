Advertising

News just keeps leaking about the Kardashian-Jenner family. Last month, we learned that Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are reportedly pregnant. Kim Kardashian has also confirmed that she's expecting via surrogate. One thing we know for sure? The next generation of the Kar-Jen family is going to be exceedingly well-dressed.

TMZ reports that Jenner has already dropped $70,000 on clothes for the new baby. Sources claim that Jenner has taken to online shopping for the new baby to be, dropping thousands on baby accessories and designer clothing. Allegedly, one of the closets in her Calabasas mansion is already filled.

"This is gonna be the best dressed kid you've ever seen," said the source.

We already know that Kim Kardashian cuts up her designer clothes for four-year-old North to play with. "We've always been tailoring things and cutting things up, or taking dresses of mine and cutting them down to North's size," she says of her love for children's clothes. Between Balmain hand-me-downs and thousands of dollars in goodies waiting for them, these kids clearly have it made.

