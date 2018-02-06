Kylie Jenner announced her baby's name and the internet is having a stormy response.

It's here!!!!! The moment you've all been waiting for!!!!!! Kylie Jenner has announced her baby's name at long last along with a VERY cute photo on Instagram. And we as a nation can all breathe a collective sigh of relief that the name she chose is not "Butterfly," as the rumors suggested it might be. But rather, "Stormi."
Kylie wrote the baby's name on Instagram along with an emoji of an angel. Stormi. I like it. Kylie likes it. What does Twitter think?
Let's head over there and find out.
I'm still not sure.
Uh oh. Some people don't like it.
Oh no, people really don't like it.
My Little Ponies are so cute though???? What's the problem, people???
While others are simply relieved it's not Butterfly.
While others have pointed out that the name looks familiar, as it has been appearing frequently in current events for very NSFW reasons. Need I explain more? You already know too much.
Great question. Now that would be a massive curveball.