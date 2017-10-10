Advertising

Kylie Jenner may be doing her best to keep her pregnancy under wraps, but internet detectives apparently have it all figured out anyway.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, fans noticed something curious when Kylie asked for help choosing a new phone case on Snapchat. The request is nothing new for stars who like to engage with their devoted social media followings, but these particular phone cases stood out.

Kylie shared a photo of two pink phone cases and a blue case — allegedly symbolizing the gender of her unborn, if you trust her fans — and she captioned her photo "I'm thinking blue." As the internet would have us believe, that means the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is a boy.

Kylie also posed in an oversized shirt, leading fans to believe that she's hiding a baby bump.

Sasha's Shirt 💙 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

The Kardashian-Jenners aren't known for keeping secrets, but so far they're doing a pretty good job of keeping news about this baby (and Kim's and Khloe's) under wraps. And apparently, it's driving us all crazy.

