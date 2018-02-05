Kylie Jenner's baby shower was stuffed with pink flowers and her favorite people.

Kylie Jenner has broken the space-time continuum by announcing her pregnancy and the birth of her baby girl (which happened on February 1) at the same time. To those of us not in the Kardashian-Jenner circle, it feels like the pregnancy and new birth are coexisting. What do we freak out about first? Her nine months of pregnancy or the newly hatched Jenner?

Thus, it is with much delay that the public can revel in Jenner's baby shower, which Jenner documented and shared in her 11-and-a-half minute celebration video. The top-secret shower went down in November.

(Like, did this vid make you cry or what??)

The shower's theme was pinkpinkpink.

The party was quintessential Kardashian with a giant ass rose wall.

Guests wore silky pink pajamas, which I want to be wearing right this second.