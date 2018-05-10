Kylie Jenner forgets to check background of selfie before sharing it with 108 million followers. Oops.

Kylie Jenner loves herself the hell out of some selfies. This is not news. However, in her rush to post a selfie today, Kylie Jenner made the cardinal mistake of not checking the background before posting it for all her 108,000,000 Instagram followers to see. Whoops!

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 8, 2018 at 11:35am PDT

The picture shows Jenner taking a mirror selfie of her post-baby bod, and showing off her outfit: white bandeau, some sort of track pants looking bottoms, white sneaks, a button up shirt, and a pair of sunnies. It ALSO shows Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods in the background taking off (or putting on) her shirt. No big deal. It's not like anyone's gonna see it.

Oh wait, maybe some folks did.

Jenner is among the company of numerous picture-posters who really should have checked the background of their pics.