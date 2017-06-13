Advertising

Kylie Jenner has made a lot of changes to her look over the last couple days. Not only did she get matching tattoos with her new boyfriend Travis Scott, but now her long, flowing locks aren't so long and flowing anymore. Kylie Jenner is the latest celeb to switch over to Team Bob. (Bob like the haircut, not just, like, some guy named Bob.)

While it's true that Kylie changes up her hair all the time, she's most often seen with her hair down to her waist. The last time she stepped out without her hair extensions in, though, she was showing off a blunt bob.

Advertising

Kylie made the hair transformation over the weekend, and in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, documented the whole thing on Snapchat.

✂️✂️✂️ A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Song: Dead - Madison Beer A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

For reference, this is how long Kylie's hair was before:

wearing DOLL matte lip today from the new koko 4 piece launching 5/31 3pm @kyliecosmetics I LOVE this fire orange 🔥 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 26, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Advertising

And here's what it looks like now:

💇🏻➡️🙋🏻 Song: Stay Blessed - #brysontiller A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Obviously, the best way to view a new haircut is through a mirror selfie.

New cut ✂️✂️✂️ #kyliejenner A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Or two mirror selfies.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Advertising

Animal filters are another good option.

😍❤️😍 A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

What will Kylie Jenner's hair do next?!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.