Kylie Jenner has made a lot of changes to her look over the last couple days. Not only did she get matching tattoos with her new boyfriend Travis Scott, but now her long, flowing locks aren't so long and flowing anymore. Kylie Jenner is the latest celeb to switch over to Team Bob. (Bob like the haircut, not just, like, some guy named Bob.)
While it's true that Kylie changes up her hair all the time, she's most often seen with her hair down to her waist. The last time she stepped out without her hair extensions in, though, she was showing off a blunt bob.
Kylie made the hair transformation over the weekend, and in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, documented the whole thing on Snapchat.
For reference, this is how long Kylie's hair was before:
And here's what it looks like now:
Obviously, the best way to view a new haircut is through a mirror selfie.
Or two mirror selfies.
Animal filters are another good option.
What will Kylie Jenner's hair do next?!