Internet sleuths have determined Kylie's baby name.

All hail Kylie Jenner's baby, our future queen and overlord. The baby, born to 20-year-old Jenner and 25-year-old Travis Scott, is turning normal people into FBI-worthy detectives at only four days old.
Kylie announced her pregnancy and the birth of her baby with a lengthy video showing clips from her secret pregnancy. Fans noticed a trend in the video, as well as in Kylie and Travis's relationship. Fans and sites like Elle have collected these klues to surmise that the baby's name will have something to do with butterflies.
If you've watched the announcement video three times like me, you might've noticed the frequent appearance of butterflies.
Kylie is shown wearing a butterfly necklace, a gift from Travis.
Butterflies scatter across the walls of what appears to be the baby's nursery.
PLUS, the couple have matching butterfly tattoos.
And Kylie posed with butterfly material while preggers.
Travis Scott also has a song "Butterfly Effect," which dropped around when the couple met.
The most, uh, thoughtful evaluation of this theory comes via People.
Kris Jenner posted Kylie Lip Kits and shouted out the color "Posie K."
Perhaps Posie is short for Mariposa, which is Spanish for butterfly.
Fans have suggested another name: Monarch.
Monarch fits nicely with Kourtney's kid Reign.
Okay, so in the flying insect name family we've got Butterfly, Monarch, and Mariposa—oh, and Karner.
Let's start taking bets!