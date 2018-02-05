Internet sleuths have determined Kylie's baby name.

All hail Kylie Jenner's baby, our future queen and overlord. The baby, born to 20-year-old Jenner and 25-year-old Travis Scott, is turning normal people into FBI-worthy detectives at only four days old.

Kylie announced her pregnancy and the birth of her baby with a lengthy video showing clips from her secret pregnancy. Fans noticed a trend in the video, as well as in Kylie and Travis's relationship. Fans and sites like Elle have collected these klues to surmise that the baby's name will have something to do with butterflies.

Have a feeling Kylie might just name her daughter Butterfly 😂 pic.twitter.com/LbyhQSHYcx — TN🥀 (@TasnimNeha) February 4, 2018

If you've watched the announcement video three times like me, you might've noticed the frequent appearance of butterflies.

Kylie is shown wearing a butterfly necklace, a gift from Travis.

Butterflies scatter across the walls of what appears to be the baby's nursery.

PLUS, the couple have matching butterfly tattoos.