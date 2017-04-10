Advertising

For reasons not complete known (other than the kindness of her heart), Kylie Jenner crashed a prom at Rio Americano High School on Saturday night. Well, she didn't really crash it, because she was invited—by a student named Albert Ochoa. And actually, he got two prom dates for the price of one, because Jenner brought along her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT !!!!!!! — $el (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Even Ochoa's sister, Selena, doesn't know why Kylie Jenner took the time to attend the prom in Sacramento, CA, tweeing, "TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT!!!!!!!"

proud to say that's my brother 😇 pic.twitter.com/zeKj9gf8gF — $el (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Here's the story: according to ABC News, Ochoa was turned down by the classmate he originally asked to prom, and his campaign to get a new date went viral. And none other than Kylie Jenner decided to step in and take her place.

Remember, Jenner never attended prom during high school, because she was home-schooled from grade 9 through 12 (and a prom of one, held in your own living room, probably isn't much fun).

So this time she did it up in style, arriving in a private jet, as one does.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods just chillin' in prom dresses on a private jet. Snapchat: Kylie Jenner

Of course, the students at the prom went nuts trying to film Kylie Jenner, because come on, it's KYLIE JENNER! At a regular old high school prom! What even...?

Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B — Sam Adams (@sam_adams_10) April 9, 2017

Ochoa got pretty damn lucky, especially considering asking celebrities to proms doesn't usually actually work. Like Jacob Staudenmaier, the Arizona student who asked Emma Stone to his prom in a musical promposal based on La La Land. She was nice enough to address the video, but she certainly wasn't going to attend. But Kylie Jenner just made this dude's whole year, probably. See, sometimes dreams really do come true (but not often, so don't count on it).

