Kylie Jenner drops Christmas video with several baby bump hints.

Ever since word got out that half-sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are (probably) both pregnant, people have been waiting for them to confirm. Multiple sources who are not Jenners or Kardashians told People in September that Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are expecting, but Jenner has said nothing herself. In fact, none of the Jenner or Kardashians are saying a word either way. So obviously, her fans are literally (not literally) dying to see a picture of her pregnancy belly.

Fans are convinced that in this Christmas video, featuring Jenner, her bestie Jordyn Woods, and her assistant, Victoria, Jenner is hiding her bump under a baggy Christmas sweater.

The ladies played Never Have I Ever, which usually involves drinking alcohol, but in this case, they're just drinking tea. Hmmm.

Too bad no one ventured, "Never have I ever gotten pregnant with Travis Scott's baby." That would pretty much clear it up. OR ELSE JUST SHOW US THE BUMP, KYLIE!