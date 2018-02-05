Khloé Kardashian posts the first picture of her sister Kylie Jenner pregnant.

Well, the rumors were all true, Kylie Jenner was pregnant. And before the paps even caught a picture of her with child, she'd gone ahead and given birth to a baby girl with her boyfriend rapper Travis Scott. But now that the secret's out, more information about the newest member of the Kardashian/Jenner (and Scott) is coming out, including the first picture of Kylie pregnant.

On Sunday night, Kylie's big sister Khloé posted an Instagram of herself and Kylie, both knocked up.

She captioned the pic, "Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been. I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama. love big mama."

Khloé just recently made her own pregnancy (with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson) public.

Kylie Jenner posted a lovely video called "To Our Daughter" on YouTube, with a little clip of it on Instagram.