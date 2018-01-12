People think Kylie Jenner is in labor because of this Snapchat. Fans are losing it.

ATTENTION! WHILE THE KARDASHIAN FAMILY HASN'T EVEN OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED HER PREGNANCY, RUMOR HAS IT THAT KYLIE JENNER IS CURRENTLY IN LABOR!

giphy

It started when producer and Amazing Race alum Erin Robinson tweeted a picture of a snapchat of a screenshot of a text.

Theres a rumor going around that Kylie Jenner is currently in labor!!!!!!!! Will keep you posted once it’s confirmed!! — Erin Robinson (@ErinRobinson) January 12, 2018

Here's a text message thread that supposedly came from someone in the hospital. Not sure if this is legit or not at this point. pic.twitter.com/aKDxRJB6Dw — Erin Robinson (@ErinRobinson) January 12, 2018

And would be Baby Daddy shared Travis Scott shared this urgent Snapchat.

Kylie is currently in labor, thank you Travis for confirming the rumor I spread as if it were my own child. pic.twitter.com/xKCdhgq7Bi — daniella (@dgrambone01) January 12, 2018

Is Kylie Jenner in labor?? Travis Scott’s Snapchat 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/FpocKiHfcC — jpenny🥞 (@JennyPennyy) December 27, 2017

CUE THE COLLECTIVE FREAKOUT!