Kylie Jenner stepped out after removing her lip fillers. The internet is shook.

Look, nothing really surprises me anymore. Donald Trump is president, Justin Bieber is engaged to Alec Baldwin's niece, and Wendy's has the most fire Twitter account on the internet. But just when I thought 2018 couldn't get weirder, Kylie Jenner got rid of her lip filler, and I have been shook to my core.

giphy

Sign of the apocalypse? I have my theories.

But we before we get to the lip-filler removal news, let us take a trip (lip?) down memory lane.

Here is what Kylie looked like back in 2010, when she was just 13 years old:

Getty Images

In 2014, Kylie started getting lip fillers:

Getty Images

In 2016, Kylie Jenner launched her makeup line, "Kylie Cosmetics." Her "Lip Kits" became one of the most popular makeup items of the year.

Pretty ironic seeing that she didn't even have lips until just a few years ago.

Cut to March of 2018, and this is the version of Kylie most of us are familiar with: