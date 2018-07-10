Kylie Jenner stepped out after removing her lip fillers. The internet is shook.

Look, nothing really surprises me anymore. Donald Trump is president, Justin Bieber is engaged to Alec Baldwin's niece, and Wendy's has the most fire Twitter account on the internet. But just when I thought 2018 couldn't get weirder, Kylie Jenner got rid of her lip filler, and I have been shook to my core.
Sign of the apocalypse? I have my theories.
But we before we get to the lip-filler removal news, let us take a trip (lip?) down memory lane.
Here is what Kylie looked like back in 2010, when she was just 13 years old:
In 2014, Kylie started getting lip fillers:
In 2016, Kylie Jenner launched her makeup line, "Kylie Cosmetics." Her "Lip Kits" became one of the most popular makeup items of the year.
Pretty ironic seeing that she didn't even have lips until just a few years ago.
Cut to March of 2018, and this is the version of Kylie most of us are familiar with:
But Kylie sent fans into a tailspin on Monday when she uploaded these pics with pal Anastasia Karanikolaou, because her signature lips are looking much, much smaller.
Yeah, people definitely noticed.
And eventually, Kylie herself popped up in the comments section of one of her posts to confirm that she "got rid" of her filler.
As of right now, it is unclear if Kylie got her filler dissolved, or if she simply stopped getting injections. It is also unclear if she got all her filler removed, or if she still has a little left.
Twitter was shocked...but not too shocked that they couldn't make jokes:
On Saturday, Jenner joked that her daughter Stormi has "the most perfect lips in the entire world," but she definitely didn't get them from her.
“She didn’t get those from me, I think her dad has those,” she quipped.