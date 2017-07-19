Advertising

In case one Kylie Jenner wasn't enough for you, now there are two. Only, one of them is totally fake. Jenner is the latest member of the Kardashian/Jenner crew to get her own Madame Tussauds wax figure in L.A.

#kyliejenner strikes a pose as she unveils her wax figure at #tussaudsla! 👏🏾🙌🏾🎊🎉😍 A post shared by Madame Tussauds Hollywood (@tussaudsla) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

The figure, valued at $350,000, is outfitted in the same Balmain dress that Jenner wore to the Met Gala in 2016, according to People.

thanks @tussaudsla for this amazing honor! 😻 go visit my girl tomorrow in Hollywood and see the actual dress I wore to the Met Gala last year! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

“My wax figure is here. This is so creepy," Jenner says in one short video.

@kyliejenner on snapchat. #kyliejenner #kylizzlemynizzl A post shared by KYLIE KRISTEN JENNER. (@bitchkyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The 19-year-old posted some Snaps and Instagrams with her double, and shared that she made her wax figure FaceTime with her "whole family" and it fooled everyone. Seems the unmoving mouth would give away the fact that it wasn't actually her, but we're not here to judge how well the Kardashian/Jenners can tell the difference between real and not.

I made her FaceTime my whole family .. fooled everyone 😫😍 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

