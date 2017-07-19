In case one Kylie Jenner wasn't enough for you, now there are two. Only, one of them is totally fake. Jenner is the latest member of the Kardashian/Jenner crew to get her own Madame Tussauds wax figure in L.A.
The figure, valued at $350,000, is outfitted in the same Balmain dress that Jenner wore to the Met Gala in 2016, according to People.
“My wax figure is here. This is so creepy," Jenner says in one short video.
The 19-year-old posted some Snaps and Instagrams with her double, and shared that she made her wax figure FaceTime with her "whole family" and it fooled everyone. Seems the unmoving mouth would give away the fact that it wasn't actually her, but we're not here to judge how well the Kardashian/Jenners can tell the difference between real and not.