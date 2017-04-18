Advertising

Kylie Jenner is a busy gal. She has her own company. She has millions of social media followers to entertain. Now, she's revealed what her morning routine is like, and I have to tell you, I'm exhausted just reading about it.

In an interview with Violet Grey, Jenner revealed that her morning starts when she wakes up in her bedroom next to a fireplace that she says "is always on." After that, she gets to work on her makeup. (No surprise there.)

My makeup room has all these drawers filled with makeup that I just rarely touch because I use the same stuff every day: Laura Mercier Setting Powder, Kylie Cosmetics eyeshadows, two mascaras (Too Faced Better Than Sex and brown Dior Iconic for under the eyes — Dior is a necessity to me). I love MAC brushes, Nars Concealer, Anastasia Brow Wiz, Anastasia Contour Palette, Anastasia Stick Foundation, Makeup Forever Foundation, Becca Blush, Nars Blush, Benefit Blush, Maybelline Fit Me Blush, Stila Lip Color, and Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits.

After her makeup is all set, Jenner says she makes eggs, rice, and sausage for breakfast (because Tyga's mom used to make him eggs and rice), and has a double shot Americano with almond milk.

After breakfast, she catches up on her texts.

First I read all my texts. I usually have a bunch because I have a lot of family members and we have a big family group chat. The main one is with my three older sisters, Kendall, and my mom. Then we have one with that group plus Scott, then we have a separate one with that group plus Rob.

And then, of course, Instagram.

I check Instagram really fast and see who’s on my feed. When I’m interested I’ll go on YouTube and see what people are saying about Kylie Cosmetics, just to learn how I can improve. Some people say mean things on purpose just to get views.

After that, Kylie Jenner says she wraps up her morning routine with some Kylie Cosmetics meetings.

Man, most mornings I need to guzzle a large iced coffee just to make sure I get to work on time. You keep doing you, Kylie. I'll be over here hitting snooze one more time.

