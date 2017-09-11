Advertising

Kylie Jenner's lips are so famous that they have their own beauty brand. Her kisser has also been under media scrutiny for years–people have been accusing the reality star of lying about getting lip fillers since 2014. Jenner has since disclosed that yes, she did get lip fillers–and after opening up, she promises she's been honest about it.

Now, Jenner is publicly addressing what specifically prompted her to get lip injections. In a segment on her new reality show Life of Kylie, Jenner opened up to a therapist (and millions of viewers) about the guy that made her feel insecure about her lips.

"I took that really hard," she says in a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight. She's referring to a comment from the boy she shared her first kiss with–as noted by BuzzFeed, he told her, "I didn't think you were gonna be a good kisser, 'cause you have such small lips." Excuse me???

She tried to create "the illusion of bigger lips" by using lip liner, but she still felt self-conscious, so she decided to get lip fillers.

"Just when a guy you like says that...it just really affected me. I just didn't feel like desirable or pretty," she says in the clip. "I really wanted bigger lips. I ended up getting my lips done."

Maybe if this interaction instead happened in 2016, a.k.a. the Year of Realizing Stuff, Kylie Jenner would have realized that dude was garbage and embraced her natural pout. Either way, it worked out–her lip kits have put her on the road to becoming a billionaire.

