Kylie Jenner is finally addressing the pregnancy rumors.

Kylie Jenner isn't ready to share her own baby bump photos just yet, but that doesn't mean other people are free to swoop in. Jenner took to Twitter to denouncer photo editors who may have been expanding her bump in paparazzi shots.

First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered pic.twitter.com/c9fi0EyhWB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 5, 2017

Kylie, the eighth most-followed person on Instagram (after Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian, and a few other very big names) would certainly know a thing or two about Photoshopping. In the months since her unconfirmed pregnancy broke in the media, she's kept to baggy clothes, zoomed-in selfies, and throwback photos.

morning 💞 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Does that mean she's hiding a bump? Maybe — but we'll only see it the moment Kris Jenner wants us to.