HOLD THE PHONE. Because multiple sources are reporting that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest sister of the Kardashian/Jenner klan, is pregnant with her boyfriend Travis Scott's baby.

TMZ first reported that the couple, who have been together since April, are expecting a baby, and that Kylie "began telling friends earlier this month," according to "sources."

Sources (the same? others??) also told TMZ that Travis Scott has been sharing the news with his friends, while others reportedly claim that the couple are expecting a GIRL.

The detectives of TMZ also noted that Kylie has recently only been posting old photos of herself, or recent photos taken from the neck up.

Page Six is also reporting that Jenner is pregnant, according to a "source" who told them: "she has been looking pregnant for about four months." And People reports that the baby is due in February, according to "multiple sources."

"Jenner has not been seen at public events lately and has been posting older shots on Instagram," writes Page Six. "Other pictures of her have been cropped." They also reported that the source said the family plans to confirm the news later today.

Ummmm, hypothetically, if these reports are accurate and Kylie is in fact pregnant, congrats?!

Twitter is already losing their minds over the alleged news:

Kylie Jenner is having a baby and I don't think she knows you have to take care of it after snap chatting it — christina (@yohonstan) September 22, 2017

me: gotta finish my work before the weekend



internet: kylie jenner is pregnant



me: pic.twitter.com/g6jY4XkWpg — Julia Pugachevsky (@jaypugz) September 22, 2017

TMZ is reporting that Kylie Jenner is pregnant and I, for one, can't wait to see lip kit swatches on a newborn's arm — Nick Morrow (@NRMorrow) September 22, 2017

the only thing shocking about a Kylie Jenner pregnancy would be her giving birth to a white baby. — king crissle (@crissles) September 22, 2017

What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she's Kim and Kanye's surrogate for baby no. 3? pic.twitter.com/RI8CG18Qvz — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 22, 2017

If you're looking to give the couple a gift for the (alleged) baby, it's time to start saving up for diamond-studded onesies and a teeny tiny Mercedes Benz.

