Kylie Jenner is anything but a normal 19-year-old. Not only because she's already approximately 30% plastic, but because she was too busy being famous and on television to go to school.

Next-level puberty. Giphy

Having grown up on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie went to the Met Gala instead of homecoming and was merchandising her fake lips rather than studying. While the glamorous life seems, well, glamorous, Kylizzl confesses on her new TV show that not being a normal kid with a prom was "really sad."

Back in April, the baby Kardashian surprised a fan and crashed a prom to experience some semblance of a normal high school experience...

Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B — Sam Adams (@sam_adams_10) April 9, 2017

When Kylie Jenner shows up to your prom... pic.twitter.com/PIynhTQ5Nd — Carolyn Lidster (@carolynlidster) April 9, 2017

...and she got almost introspective reflecting on a rite of passage she never had.

"I was home-schooled," Kylie Jenner explained. "It was really sad, actually."

"I had to unfollow all of my friends that I went to school with," she added. "They probably all thought I hated them — but I just couldn’t see it. They would post photos and they were all at the prom and I was like, 'I can’t see it.' It really just made me sad."

Woah. I almost feel bad for her. It's not like it was her choice to be on TV ever since she was 10-years-old.

But proms almost always suck—I'd rather have the gazillions of dollars.

