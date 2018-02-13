Kylie Jenner and her lips return to Instagram.

Kylie Jenner is back on social media after giving birth to first daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott. On Monday, Jenner posted two selfies of herself sitting in the front seat of a car, six days after posting a picture of her new baby's teeny tiny hand wrapped around her finger.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2018 at 5:38pm PST

In the pictures, Kylie is sporting a maroon Adidas track suit, and was, according to BuzzFeed, either about to attend or just coming from a friend's baby shower with her best friend Jordyn Woods. Posted less than 12 hours ago, the shots have already amassed over six million likes. It seems people are happy to see the makeup mogul back on Instagram.

kylie jenner is back bitches pic.twitter.com/Y9kM8Uzcuv — َ (@kaliforinaklass) February 13, 2018

& @KylieJenner is back mate, slaying us like she never left. Yaaahs girl! pic.twitter.com/NCrqGGxNFe — Nielfah Behardien (@Nielfah_Beh) February 13, 2018

It's not like Jenner had been missing from Instagram altogether — during her pregnancy, while she kept to herself, she did post pics of her makeup Kylie Cosmetics and a few old selfies. But her fans have been missing seeing her life day to day, and now that she's had the baby and made her return to social media, people can't wait to see pictures of her, too.