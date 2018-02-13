Kylie Jenner and her lips return to Instagram.

Kylie Jenner is back on social media after giving birth to first daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott. On Monday, Jenner posted two selfies of herself sitting in the front seat of a car, six days after posting a picture of her new baby's teeny tiny hand wrapped around her finger.
In the pictures, Kylie is sporting a maroon Adidas track suit, and was, according to BuzzFeed, either about to attend or just coming from a friend's baby shower with her best friend Jordyn Woods. Posted less than 12 hours ago, the shots have already amassed over six million likes. It seems people are happy to see the makeup mogul back on Instagram.
It's not like Jenner had been missing from Instagram altogether — during her pregnancy, while she kept to herself, she did post pics of her makeup Kylie Cosmetics and a few old selfies. But her fans have been missing seeing her life day to day, and now that she's had the baby and made her return to social media, people can't wait to see pictures of her, too.
Even without posting new pictures of herself, Jenner managed to gain three million new followers, reports BuzzFeed during her hiatus, going from 100 million followers to 103 million (nbd). That means people are anxious to see more pictures of Jenner and her new baby girl. Here's hoping she gives the public what they want!